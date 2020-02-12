Storms damage 12 structures in Lauderdale County; firefighter injured

Greenhill Volunteer Fire Chief Barry Gray told WAAY31 his crews have been busy Wednesday night cutting up trees in the Greenhill area, after storms rolled through.

Gray said at least 12 structures have some type of damage. During clean up efforts a Elgin Volunteer Firefighter cut the top of his leg with a chainsaw.

He was taken to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

There were trees down on County Road 33, 39, 375, and 363.

Most of the trees have been cleared from the roadways. There were tin roofs ripped off and one trampoline twisted up in front of a home on County Road 39.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management said it will asses the damage in the daylight to get a better scope.