Storms could cause issues for Friday night plans

We are tracking a wet start for some across North Alabama this morning as a light steady rain makes its way through the area. Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as we go through the late morning and into the afternoon hours. The severe weather threat is lower today compared to yesterday, but some heavy rain, frequent lightning, and brief gusty winds can't be ruled out with the stronger storms later today. Lightning delays are once again possible for Friday Night Football games this evening. Be prepared for any delays and know where to take cover if your game is delayed. Shower and storm coverage should fade after midnight.

Expect much of the same for your Saturday with scattered showers and storms beginning late morning an persisting through the afternoon and evening before fading by midnight. Although the next two days look wet, it will keep our high temperatures down into the mid 80s. We finally start to dry out by Sunday, but isolated pop up showers and storms will remain in the forecast.

We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics as two tropical depressions currently in the Atlantic look to make a run for the Gulf Coast by mid next week. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has both Tropical Depression 13 and Tropical Depression 14 strengthening into Category 1 hurricanes this weekend and perhaps making landfall next Wednesday. Should these forecasts hold, Tropical Depression 13 could make landfall along the Florida panhandle as a hurricane, with its remnants potentially causing problems for North Alabama late next week. There is still far too much uncertainty to nail down exact timing and impacts for our area, but it is something we will continue to monitor closely. Those with interests along the Gulf coast should start taking hurricane precautions now.