Storms cause heavy flooding on Fort Payne roads

Thursday’s severe weather is causing areas to flood all across North Alabama.

A parking lot in Fort Payne was completely underwater around 6 Thursday night. Craig Shelton, the maintenance supervisor for the DeKalb County Commission, came right over when he heard about it to check a building he works on, because this isn’t the first time this area’s been underwater.

“I was concerned it might be as bad as it was last year, and it would be more damage, but we got a little lucky,” Shelton said.

While the building he works on was spared, the mayor of Fort Payne, Brian Baine, says many areas were not.

“There was large amounts of water that came down today in a little bit of time, and when it does that, there’s nowhere for it to go. We’ve had a lot of flooding all across town,” he said.

Thursday night, all of State Road 35 by Lookout Mountain was covered with water, and a car was stuck by Airport Road and State Road 35.

The city of Fort Payne has all its public safety crews working to keep the roads as safe as possible. Shelton says the only thing to blame for all this flooding is Mother Nature itself.

“The city has already done a lot of work on this creek behind this property here, and it’s helped a lot. We just had an unusual amount of rain and the ground was saturated,” he said.

Mayor Baine asks everyone to please be patient with their crews as they start working on the damage from this storm. He also asks you to be careful if you see water across a road, and to avoid flooded areas at all costs.