Storms back in the Valley Thursday

Tonight, temperatures won't be as chilly. Lows dip to the upper 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The clouds continue tomorrow and a few showers are possible starting Thursday around midday. Highs top out near 70 degrees and the rain and storms hold off until the late evening. They'll track from west to east and areas farther southwest - like the Shoals, can see a storm on the stronger side with gusty wind. Most locations will skip the strong to severe storms.

Aside from some lingering showers Friday morning, we'll catch a break for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be much milder through the weekend with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. A warm front scooting northward Saturday afternoon is capable of bringing a few showers and storms. Then on Sunday, scattered storms return the forecast during the afternoon, reaching a peak Monday. There's still quite a bit of uncertainty in the placement and strength of Sunday/Monday's storms, so we are monitoring the forecast and making adjustments as needed in the coming days.