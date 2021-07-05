Storms are on the way, starting Tuesday

Our quiet weather from the weekend is coming to an end Tuesday. Meantime, we've got a mostly clear sky tonight with mild and muggy conditions. Lows are seasonable - near 70 degrees. For Tuesday, showers and storms start popping up with the heat of the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain and those that don't keep the heat and humidity with a partly cloudy sky.

The coverage of showers and storms increases by Wednesday and with an approaching front by the end of the week, we'll keep spotty storms heading into the weekend as that front stall out to our north. Temperatures stay slightly below average during the afternoon and overnight lows only dip to near 70 each night.

As for Tropical Storm Elsa, the storm is currently over Cuba. The forecast remains largely unchanged from the past 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center is still forecasting a U.S. landfall somewhere near the Big Bend of Florida Wednesday morning as a tropical storm. In North Alabama, aside from some cast-off thunderstorms Tuesday night, Elsa's impact will be negligible. ​