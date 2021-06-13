Storms (and humidity) moving out, warm week ahead

Thunderstorm coverage has been pretty limited across North Alabama on your Sunday. But this lack of storms has meant no relief from the heat and humidity today. Actual temperatures reached the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s and lower triple digits.

Because it is still so hot and humid, showers and storms remain possible this evening. Some storms could also fire up along a cold front moving closer to North Alabama. If any storms do develop, heavy rain and gusty winds will again be the main concerns. Any activity should fade away with the loss of daytime heating after sunset and we should be completely dry by Midnight tonight.

The upcoming work week is looking much quieter, but still warm. The aforementioned cold front moves through North Alabama early Monday. Although it won't bring much of a cool down, it will drop our humidity, especially by tomorrow night and Tuesday. Highs still hover near 90 tomorrow before cooling a touch into the mid 80s thanks to a northerly breeze through Thursday. By late week, another cold front brings our next chance for showers and storms Saturday. At the same time, a tropical cyclone could be approaching the Gulf Coast next weekend too. How these two features interact will play a big role in our weekend forecast. It is still too early for specifics, but we will continue to monitor the trends closely. Stay with us for updates throughout the week.