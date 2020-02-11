Storm threats & flooding ramp up later Wednesday

While rain is back, it won't be packing quite the punch of the heavy stuff we say over the past 24 hours. Tonight, only around a quarter inch is expected. That means only minimal worsening of the ongoing flooding. Keep in mind, there are still multiple river flood warnings and flood warnings for standing water in effect. Here's how things will go over the next 48 hours:

Wednesday morning, we'll wake up to scattered showers and temperatures in the 40s. A shift in the wind bumps temperatures close to 70 during the afternoon, at times gusting over 30 mph. Warm, humid air in place helps sets the stage for the severe threat later in the evening.

A line of storms will be just off to our west, progressing eastward during the late afternoon and evening Wednesday. At the earliest, the potential for strong storms arrives in the Shoals between 6 and 8 PM tomorrow afternoon and exits Sand Mountain early Thursday morning. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but a few embedded tornadoes in the line of storms cannot be ruled out.

These storms will bring yet another round of heavy rain, with most locations picking up an additional one to two inches through Thursday morning. Flash flooding concerns will be on the rise once again. A new Flash Flood Watch is in effect beginning at 4 PM Wednesday afternoon lasting until 6 AM Thursday morning. Once the cold front moves through Thursday, temperatures will drop quickly throughout the day with overnight lows Friday morning in the low 20s.