Storm threat continues through early Tuesday

Strong storms developing near Columbus, Mississippi have been inching their way toward the Tennessee Valley. As they track northeastward, this will be our last real threat at severe weather tonight. Storm intensity wanes as we near sunrise and generally, Tuesday will be much quieter.

Until then, expect the potential for damaging wind and hail with any strong to severe storm that develops. We can still wake up to linger showers and storms Tuesday morning, then the rain pulls eastward and the sun pops out later in the day. That is a taste of what's to come Wednesday, with sunshine and a high near 80 in the forecast.

Aside from a few showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning, the next "big" storm holds off until the weekend. An approaching cold front sends a wave of heavy rain and storms to the Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning. Some of these storms can be strong to severe. Heavy rain, with 7 day totals estimated close to 4 inches in some areas, can pose a localized flooding hazard as well.