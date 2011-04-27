Storm survivors remember April 27th, 2011 tornadoes

"It was a nightmare. Unlike anything else," said Jason Black.

Black is a county commissioner in 2019, but in 2011 during the April 27th storms he headed out as a emergency management volunteer to help.

"Power lines down, we had deaths, a family had been killed right there on Rosie Road," said Black.

On the eighth anniversary of those deadly storms we went out to Rosie Road to talk with homeowners there. One homeowner told WAAY31, she had to rebuild her home not only after the storms of 2011, but even before that during the storms in 1974.

"If you lose something once its tough, if you lose it the second time you start to wonder is it me has something happened to me am i cursed?" said Black.

Even though on April 27, 2019 Limestone County has rebuilt, for some, there's still recovery ahead.

"It's weeks, years, I mean its 8 years later and you still have scars in our community for the tornadoes of 2011," said Black..

The deadliest tornado that day killed 72 people on its path from Franklin County, Alabama to Franklin County, Tennessee.