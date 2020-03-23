The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency says the storm siren at the Oakgrove Thatch Pisgah Volunteer Fire Department at the corner of Highway 251 and McKee Road is out of order due to a lightning strike.
Please have a weather radio or download the WAAY 31 weather app to receive watches and warnings during severe weather.
Related Content
- Storm siren out of order in Limestone County
- Malfunctioning tornado siren fixed in Limestone County
- Failed tornado sirens in Madison County
- Madison County Commissioners purchase new emergency siren
- Outdoor warning siren malfunctioning in Lawrence County
- Emergency Management Agencies explain outdoor storm warning siren systems
- Photos: Storm causes damage in Limestone County
- Owens Cross Roads siren not working
- Three Madison County weather sirens are not working
Scroll for more content...