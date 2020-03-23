Clear
Storm siren out of order in Limestone County

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 10:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency says the storm siren at the Oakgrove Thatch Pisgah Volunteer Fire Department at the corner of Highway 251 and McKee Road is out of order due to a lightning strike.

Please have a weather radio or download the WAAY 31 weather app to receive watches and warnings during severe weather.

