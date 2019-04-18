Storm shelters in the Tennessee Valley

When severe weather hits, you need a plan in place. WAAY 31 has compiled a list of storm shelters across the Tennessee Valley.
To see an interactive map of all the storm shelters, click HERE.
COLBERT COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Barton Community Shelter - 53 Plaza Court, Cherokee
Charity Chapel Church - 2997 Frankfort Road, Tuscumbia
Cherokee Community Shelter - 1211 2nd Street, Cherokee
Colbert Alloys Park - 191 Alloys Park Lane, Muscle Shoals
Colbert Heights High School - 484 Burton Road, Tuscumbia
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency - 120 West 5th Street, Tuscumbia
County Road Department - 2838 Highway 20, Littleville
Ford City Community Shelter - 14439 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals
Highway 247 Volunteer Fire Department - 4639 Highway 247, Tuscumbia
Industrial Park - 2848 Denton Road, Tuscumbia
LaGrange Community Shelter- 1638 Waldrep Loop, Leighton
Leighton Community Shelter - 8856 Main Street, Leighton
Littleville Community Shelter - 1448 Jackson Highway, Littleville
Locust Shores Community Shelter - 76 Golden Road, Tuscumbia
Manning Homes Community Shelter - 2315 15th Street Northwest, Sheffield
Maud Community Shelter - 1930 Maud Road, Cherokee
Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department - 1341 Alabama Avenue, Muscle Shoals
Northwest-Shoals Community College - 75 Student Drive, Muscle Shoals
Rose Trail Park Community Shelter - 37 Rose Trail Park, Cherokee
Sheffield Community Shelter - 423 Pickwick Street, Sheffield
Sheffield Recreation Center - 1912 29th Street Northeast, Sheffield
Spring Valley Community Shelter - 7141 Coburn Mountain Road, Tuscumbia
County Yard Community Shelter - 914 South Hickory Street, Tuscumbia
Underwood Crossing Community Shelter - 12491 County Line Road, Leighton
CULLMAN COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Baileyton Community Shelter - 112 Fairview Road, Baileyton
Brushy Pond Senior Center - 2729 County Road 143, Bremen
CCCDD Beach Center Basement (Use Red Cross entrance) - 1803 Beech Avenue Southeast
Colony Senior Center - 12980 Highway 91, Hanceville
Crane Hill Senior Center - 15095 County Road 222, Crane Hill
Cullman Community Shelter (Across from fair grounds) - 1511 Sportsman Lake Road
Cullman Senior Center - 1539 Sportsman Lake Road Northwest, Cullman
CW Day Park Community Shelter - 203 Michele Street Northwest, Hanceville
Dodge City Town Hall Basement - 130 Howard Circle, Hanceville
Dodge City Volunteer Fire Department Station #2 - 7150 County Road 233, Dodge City
Fairview Housing Authority - 96 Countryside Acres Road, Cullman
Garden City Town Hall - 501 1st Avenue Southwest, Cullman
Good Hope Community Shelter (Beside municipal park) - 301 Municipal Drive, Cullman
Good Hope Community Shelter - 301 Day Gap Road, Cullman
Gold Ridge Community Shelter (Beside fire station) - 5225 County Road 1545, Cullman
Gold Ridge Volunteer Fire Department - 5245 County Road 1545, Cullman
Good Hope City Hall Basement - 134 Municipal Drive, Cullman
Hanceville Community Shelter (Behind city hall) - 202 Bangor Avenue Southeast, Hanceville
Hanceville Senior Center - 1500 Spruce Street Southeast, Hanceville
Jones Chapel Community Shelter - 74 County Road 1034, Cullman
Smith Lake Park - 416 County Road 385, Cullman
South Vinemont Volunteer Fire Department Station #2 - 60 Ridgeway Street, Cullman
Steppville Community Shelter - 1407 Commercial Street, Hanceville
Vinemont-Providence Volunteer Fire Department Station #1 - 576 County Road 1355, Cullman
West Point Community Shelter (Beside town hall) - 3990 County Road 1141
DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Activities Building 1 and 2 - 111 Grand Avenue Southwest, Fort Payne
Crossville Fire Department - 14521 Highway 68, Crossville
DeKalb County Court Referral - 210 Grand Avenue Southwest, Fort Payne
Fyffe Community Shelter (Behind town hall) - 514 Campbell Street, Fyffe
Geraldine Community Shelter (Behind town hall) - 41303 Highway 75, Geraldine
Henagar Community Shelter - 1106 Greenbriar Drive, Henagar
Plainview Community Shelter (Behind high school) - 76 Chavies Road, Rainsville
Powell Community Shelter - 110 Broad Street, Powell
Shiloh Community Shelter (Behind fire department) - 2489 Main Street, Rainsville
Sylvania Fire Department - 14 Enterprise Street, Sylvania
Upper Sand Mountain Parrish Community Shelter - 22474 Highway 75, Sylvania
Valley Head Community Shelter (Beside City Park) - 9600 Highway 117, Valley Head
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Belgreen Community Shelter (Near Belgreen School) - 14141 Highway 187, Russellville
Blue Springs Fire Department - 3001 Highway 75, Phil Campbell
Burnout Fire Department - 75 Highway 224, Redbay
East Franklin Community Shelter -10365 Highway 81, Phil Campbell
Frankfort Fire Department - 7464 Highway 41, Russellville
Frog Pond Fire Department - 11 Highway 64, Spruce Pine
Gravel Hill Fire Department - 3673 Gravel Hill Road, Phil Campbell
Hodges Community Shelter (Behind city hall) - 1842 Highway 172, Hodges
Phil Campbell 1st Baptist Church - 3550 Broad Street, Phil Campbell
Phil Campbell Community Center - 132 Sherry Bryce Drive, Phil Campbell
Pleasant Site Fire Department - 2785 Highway 90, Red Bay
Red Bay Methodist Church - 509 4th Street Southwest, Red Bay
Red Bay Old Airport - 627 9th Avenue Northwest, Red Bay
Red Bay Water Park - 640 2nd Street Northeast, Red Bay
Russellville Community Shelter - 511 Gains Avenue, Russellville
Russellville Community Shelter - 100 West Side Apartments, Russellville
Russellville Courthouse - 410 Jackson Avenue, Russellville
Russellville Fire Station #2 - 15938 Highway 43 North, Russellville
Russellville Park & Recreation Center - 204 Ash Avenue, Russellville
Russellville United Methodist Church - 311 Jackson Avenue, Russellville
Tharptown Fire Department - 23 Highway 80, Russellville
Union Community Center Community Shelter - 5588 Highway 93, Russellville
Vina Fire Department - 79 Church Street, Vina
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TENNESSEE:
No public storm shelters available. You can call to make arrangements to use the following buildings during office hours:
Franklin County Courthouse Basement - 1 South Jefferson Street, Winchester
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency - 325 George Fraley Parkway, Winchester
GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE:
East Hill Church of Christ - 509 East Madison Street, Pulaski
First Baptist Church - 408 1st Street, Pulaski
First United Methodist Church - 200 West Jefferson Street, Pulaski
New Zion Baptist Church - 1595 Sumac Road, Pulaski
Oak Grove Baptist Church - 150 Marvin Hughes Road, Goodsprings
Richland Baptist Church - 10930 Columbia Highway, Lynnville
JACKSON COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Bridgeport Community Shelter - 602 Broadway Avenue, Bridgeport
Bridgeport Community Shelter - 2101 5th Street, Bridgeport
Bridgeport Elementary School - 1014 Jacobs Avenue, Bridgeport
Bridgeport Middle School - 620 Jacobs Avenue, Bridgeport
Bryant Elementary School - 6645 Highway 73, Bryant
Dutton Elementary School - 180 Main Street, Dutton
Earnest Pruett Center of Technology - 29490 Highway 72, Hollywood
Flat Rock Elementary School - 788 County Road 326, Flat Rock
Higdon Park Community Shelter - 28424 Highway 71, Higdon
Hollywood Elementary School - 6369 County Road 33, Hollywood
Jackson County Courthouse - 102 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro
Langston Community Shelter - 9277 County Road 67, Langston
Macedonia Elementary School - 196 County Road 49, Section
North Jackson High School - 45549 Highway 277, Stevenson
North Sand Mountain High School - 29333 Highway 71, Higdon
Paint Rock Community Shelter - 3881 Highway 72, Paint Rock
Paint Rock Valley High School - 51 County Road 3, Princeton
Pisgah Community Shelter - 6209 County Road 88, Pisgah
Pisgah High School - 60 Metcalf Street, Pisgah
Princeton Park Community Shelter - 325 County Road 3, Princeton
Rosalie Elementary School - 162 County Road 355, Pisgah
Scottsboro Community Shelter - 2101 Veterans Drive, Scottsboro
Section Community Shelter - 72 Dutton Road, Section
Section High School - 141 Highway 71, Section
Skyline High School - 897 County Road 25, Scottsboro
Stevenson Community Shelter - 107 Tennessee Avenue, Stevenson
Stevenson Community Shelter - 905 East 2nd Street, Stevenson
Stevenson Community Shelter - 802 Kentucky Avenue, Stevenson
Stevenson Elementary School - 930 Old Mt. Carmel Road, Stevenson
Stevenson Middle School - 701 Kentucky Avenue, Stevenson
Woodville Community Shelter - 231 Hodges Street, Woodville
Woodville High School - 290 County Road 63, Woodville
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA:
According to Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, the shelters listed below might not be open during tornado warnings since they are opened by volunteers.
Bank Independent - 11250 Highway 101, Lexington
Elgin United Methodist Church - 2743 Highway 101, Elgin
First Baptist Church of Anderson - 245 Church Street, Anderson
First Baptist Church of Rogersville - 222 College Street, Rogersville
Killen United Methodist Church - 201 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen
Lexington Town Hall - 11060 Highway 101, Lexington
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - 8880 County Road 71, Lexington
North Wood United Methodist Church - 1129 Wills Avenue, Florence
Oakland Methodist Church - 24305 County Road 14, Florence
Petersville Church of Christ - 3601 Cloverdale Road, Florence
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church - 2705 County Road 222, Florence
Rogersville Church of Christ - 450 College Street, Rogersville
Rogersville United Methodist Church - 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville
Underwood/Petersville Community Center - 840 County Road 7, Florence
Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church - 6401 County Road 1, Waterloo
Woodmont Baptist Church - 2001 Darby Drive, Florence
LAWRENCE COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Chalybeate Community Shelter (Beside Chalybeate Fire Station) - County Road 296, Hillsboro
Hatton Senior Center - 7044 Highway 101, Town Creek
Hillsboro Community Shelter - 11720 Main Street, Hillsboro
Loosier Community Shelter - 3157 County Road 150, Town Creek
Moulton Community Shelter (Across from Moulton Senior Center) - 14201 Court Street, Moulton
Moulton Community Shelter (Behind Western Sirloin Steakhouse) - 200 Almon Drive, Moulton
Mount Hope Senior Center - 3142 County Road 460, Mount Hope
Red Bank Park Community Shelter - 1933 County Road 314, Town Creek
Roy Coffey Park Community Shelter - 3581 Jefferson Street, Courtland
Speake Community Shelter - 6619 County Road 81, Danville
Speake Fire Station #2 - 7301 County Road 87, Moulton
Town Creek Community Shelter - 1025 Wallace Street, Town Creek
Veterans Park Community Shelter - 6229 County Road 214, Trinity
Wren Community Shelter (Beside Pleasant Grove Baptist Church) - 11440 Highway 33, Moulton
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE:
No public shelters available
LIMESTONE COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Ardmore City Hall - 25844 Main Street, Ardmore
Ardmore Community Shelter - 29910 Park Avenue, Ardmore
Ark of Promise Community Shelter - 15159 Browns Ferry Road, Athens
Clements Community Shelter- 9158 Highway 72 West, Athens
Cowford Community Shelter - 14008 Grover Drive, Athens
Elkmont Community Shelter - 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont
Goodsprings Community Shelter - 33634 Highway 99, Anderson
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church - 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison
Lester Community Shelter - 30306 Lester Road, Lester
Owens Community Shelter - 17196 Glaze Road, Athens
Owens Elementary School - 21465 Highway 99, Athens (Open to public after school hours)
Pine Ridge Community Shelter - 10078 Settle Road, Athens
Pisgah Community Shelter - 27718 McKee Road, Toney
Pleasant Grove Shelter - 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens
West Limestone High School - 10945 School House Road, Lester (Open to public after school hours)
Wooley Springs Community Shelter - 26069 Highway 251, Elkmont
LINCOLN COUNTY, TENNESSEE:
Blanche School - 1649 Ardmore Highway, Ardmore
Delrose Fire Station - 1 Front Street, Delrose
Fayetteville Municipal Building - 110 Elk Ave South, Fayetteville
Flintville Elementary School - 36 Flintville School Road, Flintville
Flintville First Baptist Church - 200 Flintville Road, Flintville
Lincoln County Courthouse - 112 Main Avenue South, Fayetteville
Lincoln County High School - 1233 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville
Mimosa Community Center - 464 Mimosa Road Fayetteville
Park City Church of Christ - 42 McDougal Road, Fayetteville
Petersburg Town Hall - 120 East Side Square, Petersburg
Stewarts Chapel Baptist Church - 97 Stewarts Chapel Road, Flintville
MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Crosswinds United Methodist Church - 8089 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest
Faith Presbyterian Church - 5003 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville
First Seventh-Day Adventist Church - 1303 Evangel Drive, Huntsville
Flint River Baptist Church - 12945 Highway 231, Hazel Green
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church - 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison
Harvest Youth Club - 230 Lockhart Road, Harvest
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church - 292 Cemetery Road, New Market
Killingsworth Cove Community Shelter - 876 Kilingsworth Cove Road, Gurley
Maysville Community Shelter - 1076 Brownsboro Road, Gurley
Moores Mill Community Shelter - 7416 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville
New Hope Community Shelter (Across from town hall) - 5507 Main Drive, New Hope
Parker Chapel United Methodist Church - 28670 Powell Road, Madison
Triana Community Shelter - 280 Zierdt Road, Madison
MARSHALL COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Albertville Board of Education - 107 West Main Street, Albertville
Arab Senior Center - 800 North Main Street, Arab
Asbury Martling Community Shelter - 4059 Martling Road, Albertville
Boaz First Baptist Church - 225 South Main Street, Boaz
Claysville Community Shelter- 22165 Highway 431, Guntersville
Douglas Community Shelter - 165 Highway 168, Douglas
Douglas First Baptist Church - 100 Moon Road, Douglas
Georgia Mountain Community Shelter - 2485 Georgia Mountain Road, Guntersville
Gilliam Springs Baptist Church - 1351 North Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Arab
Grant Community Shelter - 307 2nd Avenue West, Grant
Grant Community Shelter - 21 1st Avenue West, Grant
Hebron Community Shelter - 90 Hebron School Road, Grant
Morgan City Community Shelter - 4373 Highway 231 North, Morgan City
Mt. Pleasant Community Shelter - 5743 Simpson Point Road, Grant
Nixon Chapel Community Shelter - 7925 Nixon Chapel Road, Horton
Oak Grove United Methodist Church - Oak Grove Road, Horton
Pleasant Grove Community Shelter- 7275 Section Line Road, Albertville
Riverview Community Shelter - 1345 Cha-La-Kee Road, Guntersville
Scant City Community Shelter - 3850 Eddy Scant Road, Arab
St Williams Catholic Church - 929 Gunter Avenue, Guntersville
Swearingen Community Shelter - 5120 Swearingen Road, Swearingen
Union Grove Community Shelter - 3680 Union Grove Road, Union Grove
Union Grove Senior Citizens Center - 2925 Union Grove Road, Union Grove
Wakefield Community Shelter - 777 South Sauty Road, Langston
Whitesville Community Shelter - 118 Whitesville Church Road, Boaz
MORGAN COUNTY, ALABAMA:
Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department - 4373 Highway 231, Union Grove
Cotaco Volunteer Fire Department - 8384 Highway 36 East, Somerville
Danville Volunteer Fire Department - 5798 Highway 36 West, Danville
Eva Volunteer Fire Department - 4238 Eva Road, Eva
Massey Volunteer Fire Department - 386 Evergreen Road, Danville
Morgan County Courthouse Basement - 302 Lee Street Northeast, Decatur
Neel Volunteer Fire Department - 70 Neel School Road, Danville
Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department - 200 Simmons Road Northwest, Hartselle
Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department - 116 Kirby Bridge Road, Danville
Shorty Ryan Park - 3824 Eva Road, Eva
Somerville Community Shelter - 72 Cross Creek Loop, Somerville
Somerville Community Shelter (Behind public library) - 192 Broad Street, Somerville
Trinity Town Hall - 35 Preston Drive, Trinity
WAYNE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
Collinwood First Baptist Church - 200 West Tennessee Street, Collinwood
Collinwood United Methodist Church - 203 4th Avenue North, Collinwood
Wayne County Courthouse - 100 Court Circle, Waynesboro
