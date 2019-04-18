Storm shelters in the Tennessee Valley

When severe weather hits, you need a plan in place. WAAY 31 has compiled a list of storm shelters across the Tennessee Valley.

COLBERT COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Barton Community Shelter - 53 Plaza Court, Cherokee

Charity Chapel Church - 2997 Frankfort Road, Tuscumbia

Cherokee Community Shelter - 1211 2nd Street, Cherokee

Colbert Alloys Park - 191 Alloys Park Lane, Muscle Shoals

Colbert Heights High School - 484 Burton Road, Tuscumbia

Colbert County Emergency Management Agency - 120 West 5th Street, Tuscumbia

County Road Department - 2838 Highway 20, Littleville

Ford City Community Shelter - 14439 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals

Highway 247 Volunteer Fire Department - 4639 Highway 247, Tuscumbia

Industrial Park - 2848 Denton Road, Tuscumbia

LaGrange Community Shelter- 1638 Waldrep Loop, Leighton

Leighton Community Shelter - 8856 Main Street, Leighton

Littleville Community Shelter - 1448 Jackson Highway, Littleville

Locust Shores Community Shelter - 76 Golden Road, Tuscumbia

Manning Homes Community Shelter - 2315 15th Street Northwest, Sheffield

Maud Community Shelter - 1930 Maud Road, Cherokee

Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department - 1341 Alabama Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Northwest-Shoals Community College - 75 Student Drive, Muscle Shoals

Rose Trail Park Community Shelter - 37 Rose Trail Park, Cherokee

Sheffield Community Shelter - 423 Pickwick Street, Sheffield

Sheffield Recreation Center - 1912 29th Street Northeast, Sheffield

Spring Valley Community Shelter - 7141 Coburn Mountain Road, Tuscumbia

County Yard Community Shelter - 914 South Hickory Street, Tuscumbia

Underwood Crossing Community Shelter - 12491 County Line Road, Leighton

CULLMAN COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Baileyton Community Shelter - 112 Fairview Road, Baileyton

Brushy Pond Senior Center - 2729 County Road 143, Bremen

CCCDD Beach Center Basement (Use Red Cross entrance) - 1803 Beech Avenue Southeast

Colony Senior Center - 12980 Highway 91, Hanceville

Crane Hill Senior Center - 15095 County Road 222, Crane Hill

Cullman Community Shelter (Across from fair grounds) - 1511 Sportsman Lake Road

Cullman Senior Center - 1539 Sportsman Lake Road Northwest, Cullman

CW Day Park Community Shelter - 203 Michele Street Northwest, Hanceville

Dodge City Town Hall Basement - 130 Howard Circle, Hanceville

Dodge City Volunteer Fire Department Station #2 - 7150 County Road 233, Dodge City

Fairview Housing Authority - 96 Countryside Acres Road, Cullman

Garden City Town Hall - 501 1st Avenue Southwest, Cullman

Good Hope Community Shelter (Beside municipal park) - 301 Municipal Drive, Cullman

Good Hope Community Shelter - 301 Day Gap Road, Cullman

Gold Ridge Community Shelter (Beside fire station) - 5225 County Road 1545, Cullman

Gold Ridge Volunteer Fire Department - 5245 County Road 1545, Cullman

Good Hope City Hall Basement - 134 Municipal Drive, Cullman

Hanceville Community Shelter (Behind city hall) - 202 Bangor Avenue Southeast, Hanceville

Hanceville Senior Center - 1500 Spruce Street Southeast, Hanceville

Jones Chapel Community Shelter - 74 County Road 1034, Cullman

Smith Lake Park - 416 County Road 385, Cullman

South Vinemont Volunteer Fire Department Station #2 - 60 Ridgeway Street, Cullman

Steppville Community Shelter - 1407 Commercial Street, Hanceville

Vinemont-Providence Volunteer Fire Department Station #1 - 576 County Road 1355, Cullman

West Point Community Shelter (Beside town hall) - 3990 County Road 1141

DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Activities Building 1 and 2 - 111 Grand Avenue Southwest, Fort Payne

Crossville Fire Department - 14521 Highway 68, Crossville

DeKalb County Court Referral - 210 Grand Avenue Southwest, Fort Payne

Fyffe Community Shelter (Behind town hall) - 514 Campbell Street, Fyffe

Geraldine Community Shelter (Behind town hall) - 41303 Highway 75, Geraldine

Henagar Community Shelter - 1106 Greenbriar Drive, Henagar

Plainview Community Shelter (Behind high school) - 76 Chavies Road, Rainsville

Powell Community Shelter - 110 Broad Street, Powell

Shiloh Community Shelter (Behind fire department) - 2489 Main Street, Rainsville

Sylvania Fire Department - 14 Enterprise Street, Sylvania

Upper Sand Mountain Parrish Community Shelter - 22474 Highway 75, Sylvania

Valley Head Community Shelter (Beside City Park) - 9600 Highway 117, Valley Head

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Belgreen Community Shelter (Near Belgreen School) - 14141 Highway 187, Russellville

Blue Springs Fire Department - 3001 Highway 75, Phil Campbell

Burnout Fire Department - 75 Highway 224, Redbay

East Franklin Community Shelter -10365 Highway 81, Phil Campbell

Frankfort Fire Department - 7464 Highway 41, Russellville

Frog Pond Fire Department - 11 Highway 64, Spruce Pine

Gravel Hill Fire Department - 3673 Gravel Hill Road, Phil Campbell

Hodges Community Shelter (Behind city hall) - 1842 Highway 172, Hodges

Phil Campbell 1st Baptist Church - 3550 Broad Street, Phil Campbell

Phil Campbell Community Center - 132 Sherry Bryce Drive, Phil Campbell

Pleasant Site Fire Department - 2785 Highway 90, Red Bay

Red Bay Methodist Church - 509 4th Street Southwest, Red Bay

Red Bay Old Airport - 627 9th Avenue Northwest, Red Bay

Red Bay Water Park - 640 2nd Street Northeast, Red Bay

Russellville Community Shelter - 511 Gains Avenue, Russellville

Russellville Community Shelter - 100 West Side Apartments, Russellville

Russellville Courthouse - 410 Jackson Avenue, Russellville

Russellville Fire Station #2 - 15938 Highway 43 North, Russellville

Russellville Park & Recreation Center - 204 Ash Avenue, Russellville

Russellville United Methodist Church - 311 Jackson Avenue, Russellville

Tharptown Fire Department - 23 Highway 80, Russellville

Union Community Center Community Shelter - 5588 Highway 93, Russellville

Vina Fire Department - 79 Church Street, Vina

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TENNESSEE:

No public storm shelters available. You can call to make arrangements to use the following buildings during office hours:

Franklin County Courthouse Basement - 1 South Jefferson Street, Winchester

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency - 325 George Fraley Parkway, Winchester

GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE:

East Hill Church of Christ - 509 East Madison Street, Pulaski

First Baptist Church - 408 1st Street, Pulaski

First United Methodist Church - 200 West Jefferson Street, Pulaski

New Zion Baptist Church - 1595 Sumac Road, Pulaski

Oak Grove Baptist Church - 150 Marvin Hughes Road, Goodsprings

Richland Baptist Church - 10930 Columbia Highway, Lynnville

JACKSON COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Bridgeport Community Shelter - 602 Broadway Avenue, Bridgeport

Bridgeport Community Shelter - 2101 5th Street, Bridgeport

Bridgeport Elementary School - 1014 Jacobs Avenue, Bridgeport

Bridgeport Middle School - 620 Jacobs Avenue, Bridgeport

Bryant Elementary School - 6645 Highway 73, Bryant

Dutton Elementary School - 180 Main Street, Dutton

Earnest Pruett Center of Technology - 29490 Highway 72, Hollywood

Flat Rock Elementary School - 788 County Road 326, Flat Rock

Higdon Park Community Shelter - 28424 Highway 71, Higdon

Hollywood Elementary School - 6369 County Road 33, Hollywood

Jackson County Courthouse - 102 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro

Langston Community Shelter - 9277 County Road 67, Langston

Macedonia Elementary School - 196 County Road 49, Section

North Jackson High School - 45549 Highway 277, Stevenson

North Sand Mountain High School - 29333 Highway 71, Higdon

Paint Rock Community Shelter - 3881 Highway 72, Paint Rock

Paint Rock Valley High School - 51 County Road 3, Princeton

Pisgah Community Shelter - 6209 County Road 88, Pisgah

Pisgah High School - 60 Metcalf Street, Pisgah

Princeton Park Community Shelter - 325 County Road 3, Princeton

Rosalie Elementary School - 162 County Road 355, Pisgah

Scottsboro Community Shelter - 2101 Veterans Drive, Scottsboro

Section Community Shelter - 72 Dutton Road, Section

Section High School - 141 Highway 71, Section

Skyline High School - 897 County Road 25, Scottsboro

Stevenson Community Shelter - 107 Tennessee Avenue, Stevenson

Stevenson Community Shelter - 905 East 2nd Street, Stevenson

Stevenson Community Shelter - 802 Kentucky Avenue, Stevenson

Stevenson Elementary School - 930 Old Mt. Carmel Road, Stevenson

Stevenson Middle School - 701 Kentucky Avenue, Stevenson

Woodville Community Shelter - 231 Hodges Street, Woodville

Woodville High School - 290 County Road 63, Woodville

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, ALABAMA:

According to Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, the shelters listed below might not be open during tornado warnings since they are opened by volunteers.

Bank Independent - 11250 Highway 101, Lexington

Elgin United Methodist Church - 2743 Highway 101, Elgin

First Baptist Church of Anderson - 245 Church Street, Anderson

First Baptist Church of Rogersville - 222 College Street, Rogersville

Killen United Methodist Church - 201 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen

Lexington Town Hall - 11060 Highway 101, Lexington

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - 8880 County Road 71, Lexington

North Wood United Methodist Church - 1129 Wills Avenue, Florence

Oakland Methodist Church - 24305 County Road 14, Florence

Petersville Church of Christ - 3601 Cloverdale Road, Florence

Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church - 2705 County Road 222, Florence

Rogersville Church of Christ - 450 College Street, Rogersville

Rogersville United Methodist Church - 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville

Underwood/Petersville Community Center - 840 County Road 7, Florence

Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church - 6401 County Road 1, Waterloo

Woodmont Baptist Church - 2001 Darby Drive, Florence

LAWRENCE COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Chalybeate Community Shelter (Beside Chalybeate Fire Station) - County Road 296, Hillsboro

Hatton Senior Center - 7044 Highway 101, Town Creek

Hillsboro Community Shelter - 11720 Main Street, Hillsboro

Loosier Community Shelter - 3157 County Road 150, Town Creek

Moulton Community Shelter (Across from Moulton Senior Center) - 14201 Court Street, Moulton

Moulton Community Shelter (Behind Western Sirloin Steakhouse) - 200 Almon Drive, Moulton

Mount Hope Senior Center - 3142 County Road 460, Mount Hope

Red Bank Park Community Shelter - 1933 County Road 314, Town Creek

Roy Coffey Park Community Shelter - 3581 Jefferson Street, Courtland

Speake Community Shelter - 6619 County Road 81, Danville

Speake Fire Station #2 - 7301 County Road 87, Moulton

Town Creek Community Shelter - 1025 Wallace Street, Town Creek

Veterans Park Community Shelter - 6229 County Road 214, Trinity

Wren Community Shelter (Beside Pleasant Grove Baptist Church) - 11440 Highway 33, Moulton

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE:

No public shelters available

LIMESTONE COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Ardmore City Hall - 25844 Main Street, Ardmore

Ardmore Community Shelter - 29910 Park Avenue, Ardmore

Ark of Promise Community Shelter - 15159 Browns Ferry Road, Athens

Clements Community Shelter- 9158 Highway 72 West, Athens

Cowford Community Shelter - 14008 Grover Drive, Athens

Elkmont Community Shelter - 19663 Sandlin Road, Elkmont

Goodsprings Community Shelter - 33634 Highway 99, Anderson

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church - 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison

Lester Community Shelter - 30306 Lester Road, Lester

Owens Community Shelter - 17196 Glaze Road, Athens

Owens Elementary School - 21465 Highway 99, Athens (Open to public after school hours)

Pine Ridge Community Shelter - 10078 Settle Road, Athens

Pisgah Community Shelter - 27718 McKee Road, Toney

Pleasant Grove Shelter - 9080 Upper Snake Road, Athens

West Limestone High School - 10945 School House Road, Lester (Open to public after school hours)

Wooley Springs Community Shelter - 26069 Highway 251, Elkmont

LINCOLN COUNTY, TENNESSEE:

Blanche School - 1649 Ardmore Highway, Ardmore

Delrose Fire Station - 1 Front Street, Delrose

Fayetteville Municipal Building - 110 Elk Ave South, Fayetteville

Flintville Elementary School - 36 Flintville School Road, Flintville

Flintville First Baptist Church - 200 Flintville Road, Flintville

Lincoln County Courthouse - 112 Main Avenue South, Fayetteville

Lincoln County High School - 1233 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville

Mimosa Community Center - 464 Mimosa Road Fayetteville

Park City Church of Christ - 42 McDougal Road, Fayetteville

Petersburg Town Hall - 120 East Side Square, Petersburg

Stewarts Chapel Baptist Church - 97 Stewarts Chapel Road, Flintville

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Crosswinds United Methodist Church - 8089 Wall Triana Highway, Harvest

Faith Presbyterian Church - 5003 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville

First Seventh-Day Adventist Church - 1303 Evangel Drive, Huntsville

Flint River Baptist Church - 12945 Highway 231, Hazel Green

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church - 1418 Old Railroad Bed Road, Madison

Harvest Youth Club - 230 Lockhart Road, Harvest

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church - 292 Cemetery Road, New Market

Killingsworth Cove Community Shelter - 876 Kilingsworth Cove Road, Gurley

Maysville Community Shelter - 1076 Brownsboro Road, Gurley

Moores Mill Community Shelter - 7416 Moores Mill Road, Huntsville

New Hope Community Shelter (Across from town hall) - 5507 Main Drive, New Hope

Parker Chapel United Methodist Church - 28670 Powell Road, Madison

Triana Community Shelter - 280 Zierdt Road, Madison

MARSHALL COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Albertville Board of Education - 107 West Main Street, Albertville

Arab Senior Center - 800 North Main Street, Arab

Asbury Martling Community Shelter - 4059 Martling Road, Albertville

Boaz First Baptist Church - 225 South Main Street, Boaz

Claysville Community Shelter- 22165 Highway 431, Guntersville

Douglas Community Shelter - 165 Highway 168, Douglas

Douglas First Baptist Church - 100 Moon Road, Douglas

Georgia Mountain Community Shelter - 2485 Georgia Mountain Road, Guntersville

Gilliam Springs Baptist Church - 1351 North Brindlee Mountain Parkway, Arab

Grant Community Shelter - 307 2nd Avenue West, Grant

Grant Community Shelter - 21 1st Avenue West, Grant

Hebron Community Shelter - 90 Hebron School Road, Grant

Morgan City Community Shelter - 4373 Highway 231 North, Morgan City

Mt. Pleasant Community Shelter - 5743 Simpson Point Road, Grant

Nixon Chapel Community Shelter - 7925 Nixon Chapel Road, Horton

Oak Grove United Methodist Church - Oak Grove Road, Horton

Pleasant Grove Community Shelter- 7275 Section Line Road, Albertville

Riverview Community Shelter - 1345 Cha-La-Kee Road, Guntersville

Scant City Community Shelter - 3850 Eddy Scant Road, Arab

St Williams Catholic Church - 929 Gunter Avenue, Guntersville

Swearingen Community Shelter - 5120 Swearingen Road, Swearingen

Union Grove Community Shelter - 3680 Union Grove Road, Union Grove

Union Grove Senior Citizens Center - 2925 Union Grove Road, Union Grove

Wakefield Community Shelter - 777 South Sauty Road, Langston

Whitesville Community Shelter - 118 Whitesville Church Road, Boaz

MORGAN COUNTY, ALABAMA:

Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department - 4373 Highway 231, Union Grove

Cotaco Volunteer Fire Department - 8384 Highway 36 East, Somerville

Danville Volunteer Fire Department - 5798 Highway 36 West, Danville

Eva Volunteer Fire Department - 4238 Eva Road, Eva

Massey Volunteer Fire Department - 386 Evergreen Road, Danville

Morgan County Courthouse Basement - 302 Lee Street Northeast, Decatur

Neel Volunteer Fire Department - 70 Neel School Road, Danville

Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department - 200 Simmons Road Northwest, Hartselle

Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department - 116 Kirby Bridge Road, Danville

Shorty Ryan Park - 3824 Eva Road, Eva

Somerville Community Shelter - 72 Cross Creek Loop, Somerville

Somerville Community Shelter (Behind public library) - 192 Broad Street, Somerville

Trinity Town Hall - 35 Preston Drive, Trinity

WAYNE COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Collinwood First Baptist Church - 200 West Tennessee Street, Collinwood

Collinwood United Methodist Church - 203 4th Avenue North, Collinwood

Wayne County Courthouse - 100 Court Circle, Waynesboro