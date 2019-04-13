Storm shelter volunteers gear up for weekend storms

"Before here they didn't really have nowhere to go," said Zach Taylor.

Taylor is a captain with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department. He says when severe weather hits in this area the department's shelter is a lot of the communities only option.

"A lot of people in the community love that we have a storm shelter pretty close," said Taylor.

For the most part people nearby told WAAY31 they love having the safety net of a shelter so close. Their only complaint is how loud it can get inside, but they say its a small price to pay for safety.

"We try to get people to stay calm, it gets pretty loud in there, it echoes," said Taylor.

No smoking, keep bags small and keep pets in a cage are a few of the rules for the shelter. Taylor says this shelter is extremely important here in an area where a lot of people live in trailers.

Emergency Management recommends before storms hit you make yourself aware of your nearest shelter, for an updated list of shelters click HERE.