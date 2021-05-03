Storm preparations underway in Lauderdale County

Emergency management agencies are making preparations for potentially severe weather Tuesday.

That involves making sure people are prepared for storms. EMA leaders in Lauderdale County say they’re constantly monitoring the storm system development for whatever it may bring.

"It's weather, so it's not exact, but having an idea of what to expect will certainly help your preparation," says George Grabyran, Florence-Lauderdale County EMA Director.

Grabyran said to keep good communication with your loved ones and stay weather aware on Tuesday.

You can access the StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network here.