Storm leaves Lawrence County homeowner without a roof

People are still cleaning up after storms moved through North Alabama on Tuesday.

WAAY 31 went to see some damage in Hillsboro in Lawrence County. A homeowner lost the entire roof of his garage. He was left with just the pieces of his garage blown all over his property.

"There was a major, good gust of wind that came in the front, blew the doors of the shop down, took half the roof off. It's all in the fields behind us down by the barn and half the roof is still standing," Michael Dec, the homeowner, said.

Dec lives on several acres in Hillsboro. He said his wife and kids were hiding in their bathroom during the storm on Tuesday. He described the scene when his wife and kids saw the damage for the first time.

"After she felt everything died down, she came out the back door and noticed the shop tore apart," he said.

Concrete blocks and the roof from his shop were scattered across their property. No one on the property was injured, and Dec says none of his neighbors' homes were damaged by the storm.

"It's just stuff. Stuff I like...But just stuff. It's all replaceable," he said.

From what we know, this area was only under a flash flood warning on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Huntsville told WAAY 31 no one has come out there to survey the area yet, but they are looking into what could have caused the damage.

The homeowner says he plans on meeting with an insurance adjuster soon to determine the cost of repairs.