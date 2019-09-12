Storm drain construction to blame for some Huntsville flooding

The city of Huntsville shared with WAAY 31 recent flooding at one major intersection was due to storm drains being under construction when heavy rainfall hit the city.

The Pratt Avenue and Church Street intersection is currently being revamped into a five-lane road with bike lanes. The project won't be complete until fall of next year.

Kathy Martin, the city of Huntsville's engineer, said flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday caused road closures on Church Street, Pratt Avenue and University Drive.

"The storms kind of popped up. I don't think anyone expected the intensity of the storm, a lot of amount of rain in a short period of time," she said.

Martin explained once they were alerted to the flooding, Huntsville police closed the road and construction crews worked to fix the problem.

"They immediately got crews on site and opened up some pipes to help receive more water, so you'll see some holes out there and some pipes opened up," she said.

Martin explained the holes crews dug on Tuesday helped clear the standing water. However, because of a second day of heavy rain, crews had to make even bigger temporary holes to drain the water. She's hoping the new holes will prevent the flooding from happening again.

"They are creating additional storage volume should it rain again while they're doing this," she said.

Martin shared the drains on the south side of the road should be complete sometime in the next two weeks. New drains on the north side of the road are not yet under construction. However, they'll be complete when the project is done next fall.

Wednesday's storm caused flash flooding so severe, a car got stuck on Oakwood Avenue about a mile and a half north of the project.