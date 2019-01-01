Storm damage reported in Sheffield

Tree removal crews will be at a home on Fountain Street in Sheffield on Tuesday to help clean up a tree brought down during storms which moved over the Tennessee Valley on Monday. Viewer Lee Cosby shared photos with WAAY-31 which show a large tree on top of a red Chevrolet truck. The same tree scraped the side of the Fountain Street home. Fortunately nobody was hurt.
