Storm damage reported in Sheffield

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 7:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Tree removal crews will be at a home on Fountain Street in Sheffield on Tuesday to help clean up a tree brought down during storms which moved over the Tennessee Valley on Monday. Viewer Lee Cosby shared photos with WAAY-31 which show a large tree on top of a red Chevrolet truck. The same tree scraped the side of the Fountain Street home. Fortunately nobody was hurt.

