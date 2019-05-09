Storm damage reported in North Alabama

DeKalb County

* Trees are down at County Road 26 near Aroney/Rodentown.

Jackson County

* Jackson County Emergency Management reports trees fell down at County Road 101 in the Aspel community. The tree damage has been cleaned up, but there are debris left across the road.

* There is standing water in areas of Scottsboro.

* Scottsboro police report a tree and a power line are down on Bob Jones Road, near the Holiday 10 Theater.

* A tree is down on S. Broad Street, near Hollywood Cinemas.

Lauderdale County

* Lauderdale County Emergency Management reports there is flooding near the Walmart in Florence.

* A tree is down at County Roads 127 and 139. Traffic was blocked.

Limestone County

* Limestone County Emergency Management reports a tree is blocking Hwy 72 westbound lanes at Glaze Road. Drivers should use extreme caution and take an alternate route. Crews have been called to clear debris.

* Standing water has been reported on Looney Road in Limestone County

* A tree is down on Cross Key Road.

Lincoln County

* A viewer tells WAAY 31 there are several trees down on a house on Hunter Road in Lincoln County near the Alabama/Tennessee state line. No injuries are reported.

Madison County

* Madison County Emergency Management reports trees are down on Heatherwood Drive in Madison.

* Officials have reports that shopping carts were tossed into vehicles at the Walmart parking lot on Hwy 72, due to severe weather.

* Crews responded to a house that was struck by lightning at Willow Springs Boulevard in Huntsville.

* Huntsville Utilities Crews are working to restore power to several areas affected by Thursday's severe weather in Madison County. Officials say these areas include: Hazel Green, Madison, and Huntsville. To monitor restoration progress, visit Huntsville Utilities’ outage map here. Customers without service can report the outage to 256-53-LIGHT (5-4448).

* A large tree branch is down in the parking lot of an office complex at Perimeter Parkway, off University Drive. No cars were damaged.