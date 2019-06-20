Storm damage reported in the Shoals

There are reports of storm damage in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties. Trees are down in Muscle Shoals on Lake View Drive. There is also reports of a tree down in St. Florian on Cloyd Boulevard near Mall Road.
Colbert County EMA said all of Littleville is without power.
Once we learn more information, WAAY 31 will update you with the latest on air and online.
