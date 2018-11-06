Storm damage reported in Franklin County, Tennessee

There are reports of extensive damage in isolated part of Franklin County, Tennessee, according to WAAY-31 reporter Kody Fisher. Some of the worst damage appears to be off Monroe Floyd Road to the east of Estill Springs. There are no reports of any serious injuries. WKRN-TV in Nashville reported A mobile home was moved 40 feet from its foundation and a barn partially collapsed injuring two horses so severely they will have to be put down. Another building in the area gave way during the storm and fell on top of a restored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.