Storm damage reported in Franklin County, Tennessee

Damage includes battered homes and the partial collapse of a barn on several horses.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 7:48 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

There are reports of extensive damage in isolated part of Franklin County, Tennessee, according to WAAY-31 reporter Kody Fisher. Some of the worst damage appears to be off Monroe Floyd Road to the east of Estill Springs. There are no reports of any serious injuries. WKRN-TV in Nashville reported A mobile home was moved 40 feet from its foundation and a barn partially collapsed injuring two horses so severely they will have to be put down.  Another building in the area gave way during the storm and fell on top of a restored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

