Storm damage and power outages are being reported to the National Weather Service as a strong line of storms moves across North Alabama.
Here are some of the reports:
* The city of Athens reports scattered outages, power lines down and limbs/trees down due to storm. Motorists should slow down and use caution. There are also some malfunctions with traffic signals. Please treat these intersections as 4-way stops. Responders are working to address these weather related issues
* Trees and power lines are reported down in Limestone County.
* The Franklin County EMA reports flooded roads in Russellville
* Power outages are reported in Colbert County near the White Oak community. Trees are reported down south of White Oak near Ore Mine Road.
* Lauderdale County EMA reports multiple trees and power lines are down near County Road 33 and County Road 39 in Lexington
* The Lauderdale County EMA reports a barn has been destroyed on County Road 375.
* Trees and power lines are reported down on County Road 217 in Hillsboro in Lawrence County.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates
Related Content
- Storm damage reported across North Alabama
- Photos: Storm damage reported in North Alabama
- Storm damage reported across North Alabama
- Storm damage reported in Sheffield
- Damage reported as severe weather moves across North Alabama
- Damage reports from Saturday's severe weather across north Alabama
- Damage reported from Monday's severe weather in North Alabama
- National Weather Service teams surveying storm damage in North Alabama
- Earthquake reported in North Alabama
- Storm damage reported in Franklin County, Tennessee