Storm damage reported across North Alabama

Storm damage and power outages are being reported to the National Weather Service as a strong line of storms moves across North Alabama.

Here are some of the reports:

* The city of Athens reports scattered outages, power lines down and limbs/trees down due to storm. Motorists should slow down and use caution. There are also some malfunctions with traffic signals. Please treat these intersections as 4-way stops. Responders are working to address these weather related issues

* Trees and power lines are reported down in Limestone County.

* The Franklin County EMA reports flooded roads in Russellville

* Power outages are reported in Colbert County near the White Oak community. Trees are reported down south of White Oak near Ore Mine Road.

* Lauderdale County EMA reports multiple trees and power lines are down near County Road 33 and County Road 39 in Lexington

* The Lauderdale County EMA reports a barn has been destroyed on County Road 375.

* Trees and power lines are reported down on County Road 217 in Hillsboro in Lawrence County.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates