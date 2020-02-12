Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Utilities reports more than 1,000 customers without power Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Storm damage reported across North Alabama Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Storm damage reported across North Alabama

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 6:02 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 6:18 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Storm damage and power outages are being reported to the National Weather Service as a strong line of storms moves across North Alabama.

Here are some of the reports:

* The city of Athens reports scattered outages, power lines down and limbs/trees down due to storm. Motorists should slow down and use caution. There are also some malfunctions with traffic signals. Please treat these intersections as 4-way stops. Responders are working to address these weather related issues

* Trees and power lines are reported down in Limestone County.

* The Franklin County EMA reports flooded roads in Russellville

* Power outages are reported in Colbert County near the White Oak community. Trees are reported down south of White Oak near Ore Mine Road.

* Lauderdale County EMA reports multiple trees and power lines are down near County Road 33 and County Road 39 in Lexington

* The Lauderdale County EMA reports a barn has been destroyed on County Road 375.

* Trees and power lines are reported down on County Road 217 in Hillsboro in Lawrence County.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events