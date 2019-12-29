Mobile homes damaged, flooding reported in Limestone County, Lawrence County

Agencies in Limestone County are warning that they are seeing some storm damage along with power outages due to the severe weather that passed through on Sunday evening.

According to the City of Athens, a tree fell and blocked all four lanes of Elm Street at Elkton shortly before 7:30 p.m. The city also reported some power outages in west Athens as well as just west of Athens where "heavy wind gusts hit during the storm."

Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) also confirmed there were several mobile homes that received damage on Chris Way near Ham Road. They said there were no reports for injuries.

Over in Lawrence County, Town Creek Police helped rescue people from apartments that were experiencing flooding at the Creekview Manor.

Lawrence County EMA said that an 18-wheeler flipped onto its side near the intersection of Highway 20 and County Road 437. Officials there said that the driver was uninjured in the wreck.