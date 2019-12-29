Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mobile homes damaged, flooding reported in Limestone County, Lawrence County Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Tornado Watch issued for 7 North Alabama counties Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Tornado Watch - Flood Advisory - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Mobile homes damaged, flooding reported in Limestone County, Lawrence County

Crews working to rescue people from flooded apartments in Town Creek.
Crews working to rescue people from flooded apartments in Town Creek.

Limestone Emergency Management Agency said there were multiple mobile homes that were damaged in the storm.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Agencies in Limestone County are warning that they are seeing some storm damage along with power outages due to the severe weather that passed through on Sunday evening. 

According to the City of Athens, a tree fell and blocked all four lanes of Elm Street at Elkton shortly before 7:30 p.m. The city also reported some power outages in west Athens as well as just west of Athens where "heavy wind gusts hit during the storm."

Limestone County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) also confirmed there were several mobile homes that received damage on Chris Way near Ham Road. They said there were no reports for injuries.

Over in Lawrence County, Town Creek Police helped rescue people from apartments that were experiencing flooding at the Creekview Manor. 

Lawrence County EMA said that an 18-wheeler flipped onto its side near the intersection of Highway 20 and County Road 437. Officials there said that the driver was uninjured in the wreck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events