Storm damage, flooding reported across North Alabama

Vehicle rescue in Jackson County near the intersection of Highway 35 and County Road 8. (Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
Most counties saw some amount of flooding throughout the day due to heavy rainfall.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 11:24 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As severe weather swept across North Alabama on Sunday, several reports of damage came in from viewers and government agencies across the area.

In Marshall County, where there was a report of at least one tornado that touched down, Boaz saw some notable structural damage.

According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, there were some minor injury reports and and a child had to be resuced from a home on Pleasant Hill Road. 

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office also assisted the Boaz Police Department in helping to clear debris assess the damage.

Several counties reported flooding on their roads, including Madison, Morgan, Jackson and DeKalb Counties. 

A viewer called around 11 p.m. reporting that City Park Drive near S. Brindlee Mountain Parkway (Highway 231) had significant flooding where the road crosses over Jones Branch.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said they rescued a woman from her car that was stranded in flood waters around the intersection of Highway 35 and County Road 8.

Earlier in the day, a viewer captured video of swift water running over County Road 73 in Killen. 

In Huntsville, a viewer said there was significant flooding on Lamirda Court near his home. 

In one of the earlier rounds of Sunday's severe weather, lightning struck the spire of Shoal Creek Baptist Church and lit it on fire. 

