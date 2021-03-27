Saturday storms cause damage across North Alabama

A line of storms moving through North Alabama Saturday caused damage due to strong wind and hail.

Madison County

In Madison County, the EMA director said the area received 1/2 inch diameter reports of hail. Wind caused downed power lines in the New Hope, Owens Cross Roads community.

Madison Police blocked off Cleghorn Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. because of a downed power line.

Jackson County

The EMA director in Jackson County confirmed to WAAY31 they have received several reports of damage in the Paint Rock and Woodville Area and the Cumberland Mountain area.

The Jackson County Sheriffs Office also confirmed several downed trees, powerlines on Highway 65 in the Paint Rock area. There are also several trees and power lines down in the Skyline area.

Downed power lines cause a barn fire in Woodville.

