Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Storm coverage increases Tuesday with remnants of Tropical Storm Danny

Overall, our work week is trending on the stormier side.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 5:49 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Although it quickly dissipates after moving onshore, the remnants of Danny track northwestward toward the Tennessee Valley into Tuesday. We'll see increased rain chances Tuesday as a result. Temperatures tonight dip to the lower 70s and highs Tuesday should reach the upper 80s.

Scattered storms remain in play both Wednesday and Thursday with the most widespread activity occurring with an approaching cold front Friday. Some data sources indicate this front stalls out just to our south Saturday, making for a wetter holiday weekend. At this point, expect at least scattered storms continuing Saturday and perhaps even into the Fourth of July on Sunday. Through the next 7 days, rain totals will range between 2 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. We may need to monitor the potential for flooding once the weekend arrives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/features/armed-forces-week/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events