Storm coverage increases Tuesday with remnants of Tropical Storm Danny

Although it quickly dissipates after moving onshore, the remnants of Danny track northwestward toward the Tennessee Valley into Tuesday. We'll see increased rain chances Tuesday as a result. Temperatures tonight dip to the lower 70s and highs Tuesday should reach the upper 80s.

Scattered storms remain in play both Wednesday and Thursday with the most widespread activity occurring with an approaching cold front Friday. Some data sources indicate this front stalls out just to our south Saturday, making for a wetter holiday weekend. At this point, expect at least scattered storms continuing Saturday and perhaps even into the Fourth of July on Sunday. Through the next 7 days, rain totals will range between 2 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. We may need to monitor the potential for flooding once the weekend arrives.