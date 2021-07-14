Clear

Storm coverage drops off Wednesday and Thursday

A much needed break in the widespread storms Wednesday and Thursday for North Alabama. The active stormy pattern picks right back up into the weekend.

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 7:54 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A weak front will move across north Alabama throughout the day Wednesday. By the time we reach the afternoon the front will be draped from Lawrence County to Jackson County. This will fire up scattered storms mostly east of I-65 by mid-afternoon with clearing from west to east by the early evening today.

Temperatures are warmer Wednesday and Thursday before dropping again to the low to mid 80s this weekend. 

Showers and storms linger into the beginning of the next work week, too. With the continued rain in the forecast, we’ll keep monitoring the risk for flooding in the coming days. Temperatures stay below average thanks to the rain coverage and cloudy conditions.

