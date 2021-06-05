Storm chances increase Sunday and last through all of next week

Spotty showers have developed across North Alabama this afternoon and evening. Coverage should remain limited and no severe weather is expected. However, brief downpours could cause problems for outdoor plans tonight. Delays are possible for the Trash Pandas game, but we should get nine innings done at some point tonight.

Moisture continues to be pumped into North Alabama from the Gulf Coast. This keeps our weather pattern warm, humid, and active over the next seven days. The upper level low responsible for the activity currently to our south will move northward in the coming days. This low serves as the main focus for widespread showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday. It will be humid enough for scattered showers during the overnight hours each night, but thunderstorm chances are best during peak daytime heating each afternoon. Severe weather chances stay low, but heavy downpours and brief gusty winds remain possible.

By Wednesday, we transition to a classic summertime pattern with daily chances for pop up showers and storms lasting into next weekend. Rainfall amounts of over one to two inches are still expected in the next seven days. High temperatures stay in the mid 80s with muggy overnight lows in the upper 60s. The "air you can wear" humidity is definitely here to stay for a while.