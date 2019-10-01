Clear

Stolen truck, asphalt machine recovered by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office

This 2007 Chevrolet 2500 HD was reported stolen in from the Decatur Police jurisdiction in early September. It was recovered near Whilhite Road on Monday.
This 2007 Chevrolet 2500 HD was reported stolen in from the Decatur Police jurisdiction in early September. It was recovered near Whilhite Road on Monday.

Deputies said the truck was reported stolen in Decatur in early September.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 8:55 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A truck is now back in its owner's possession after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office recovered it on Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., deputies found the stolen 2007 Chevrolet 2500 HD on Highway 55 at a home near Wilhite Road. They said it was reported stolen from the Decatur Police jurisdiction earlier in September.


This stolen asphalt machine was recovered my Morgan County Sheriff's Investigators near Falkville.

When it was stolen, the truck was carrying a custom asphalt machine that was valued at $30,000. 

After they were able to recover the truck, investigators found the trailer and asphalt machine at a home on Dabbs Road near Falkville. 

Deputies said arrests and criminal charges will be forthcoming. 

