Stolen markers from Veterans graves' found in rental home

Retired Army Officer John Nolan says he was notified of three grave markers that were found in a rental home someone recently moved out of on Monday.

Since then he says he's been trying to track down loved ones of these Veterans.

"They found the tombstone but just the fact that somebody was so hateful to do something like that is very hurtful," Huntsville Veteran Sylvia Archie said.

Her father's grave marker is one that was stolen.

Sylvia says she and her mother are very upset over this.

"For somebody just to trade in their memories for cash, it seems to me to be a pretty reprehensible thing," Nolan said.

Nolan provided pictures of the grave markers to WAAY 31.

They show Sam Lee Batts served in the Navy.

Willie Lewis is an Army Veteran and so is Earl Lee Archie.

"My initial reaction to hearing about this and seeing what was there was really profound anger," Nolan said.

Nolan says he believes Sam Lee Batts is buried at Indian Creek Cemetery.

Willie Lewis, Nolan says, could be buried at Nashville National Cemetary.

Sylvia Archie's father Earl is buried at Meadowlawn Garden of Peace in Toney.

Sylvia, who's also an Army Veteran, found out about this Tuesday night.

"We're not happy," Sylvia said. "We're very hurt but whatever you're going through, we forgive you and we hope that you come forward."

Sylvia says when visiting the cemetery today she noticed a different marker on her father's grave.

She says some of the information on it is incorrect.

Sylvia also says she has no idea how it got there.

Typically Nolan says these type of grave markers are worth about $80 in raw material because they're made up of about 17 lbs of copper and brass.

"I guess some people would view it that way that, that would be a good way to add some income," Nolan said.

Whatever the motive, Nolan says it's unacceptable.

Nolan says this is not something any family should have to deal with, especially right before Veterans Day.

Nolan encourages anyone who has a loved one who is a Veteran that's passed away to check on their gravesite when you can.



"If they've got family or friends who're Veterans who have similar kinds of memorials, check it out, see whether anybody has disturbed that monument to some servicemen who has died."

Nolan says he hasn't reported this to the police yet, but plans on doing that soon.

He also says he spoke with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, they will take care of the markers from here.