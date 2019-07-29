Stolen lawn equipment returned to Madison County school

Some of the lawn equipment stolen from Mt. Carmel Elementary School was recovered this week.

According to a social media post, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recovered the lawn equipment from one of the break-ins at the school off Homer Nace Road. The post states the sheriff's office is still looking for the suspects from the first burglary.

Deputies say the thieves stole more than $10,000 worth of lawn equipment after breaking into a storage shed twice in the past month.

Surveillance images captured a white truck entering the school's property at the end of June. The second time, the thieves didn't drive onto school property. Instead, they parked in the Mt. Carmel subdivision and walked down to the school.

The school said it's upgrading the security for the shed to prevent this from happening again.