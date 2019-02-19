Clear
Stolen guns, meth, LSD, more seized from Albertville couple's residence

Richard and Misty Turner

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, an investigation uncovered the couple had been actively engaged in selling narcotics for about a year.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 3:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two people have been arrested after the Marshall County Drug Task Force searched an Albertville home over the weekend.

Agents recovered about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, LSD, mushrooms, oxycodone, hydrocodone, two stolen pistols, a stolen CBR600, about $7,000 in cash, three vehicles and 10 firearms from the home of Richard and Misty Turner, said Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie


Courtesy of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office

Guthrie said the residence is located in the 100 block of Phillipson Drive in Albertville, and that the investigation uncovered the couple had been actively engaged in selling narcotics for about a year.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Guntersville, Arab, Albertville and Boaz police departments and Alabama State Troopers assisted in the incident, Guthrie said.

The sheriff's office has not released the suspects' charges at this time. This story will be updated when these are released.

