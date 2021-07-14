Stolen gun, drugs and cash found during Huntsville traffic stop

Two brothers from the Birmingham area are under arrest and charged following a traffic stop in North Huntsville.

According to investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, a stolen handgun, drugs, and cash were discovered when during a traffic stop on Mastin Lake Road around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They arrested Jamall and Rashad King.

Investigators located over 112 grams, 3 grams of ice, approximately $6,000 cash, and one Smith & Wesson handgun. The handgun was stolen from Shelby County, Al., according to deputies.

Jamall King, 29 was arrested for Drug Trafficking (Fentanyl) and Possession of Marijuana and, Theft of Property.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail with bonds totaling $151,500.

Rashad King, 25 was arrested for Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

He was booked in the Madison County Jail with bonds totaling $1,000.