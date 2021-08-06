Clear

Stolen ATM found at Huntsville amphitheater construction site

An ATM was stolen from the Redstone Federal Credit Union at 220 Wynn Drive early Friday morning.

The ATM was stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union on Wynn Drive and found a few hours later at the construction site of the new Huntsville amphitheater.

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 9:01 AM
Updated: Aug 6, 2021 9:04 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

An ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union early Friday morning has been recovered at the construction site of the new Huntsville amphitheater.

Huntsville Police say the ATM was taken using a forklift from the Redstone Credit Union on Wynn Drive shortly before 3 a.m.

A few hours later, it was recovered behind the structure on Corporate Drive that will soon be the new Huntsville amphitheater.

Huntsville Police say they have a person leaving the crime scene on surveillance video but have not identified any suspects yet. They say the unit was damaged but no money was taken.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events