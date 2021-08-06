Stolen ATM found at Huntsville amphitheater construction site

An ATM stolen from Redstone Federal Credit Union early Friday morning has been recovered at the construction site of the new Huntsville amphitheater.

Huntsville Police say the ATM was taken using a forklift from the Redstone Credit Union on Wynn Drive shortly before 3 a.m.

A few hours later, it was recovered behind the structure on Corporate Drive that will soon be the new Huntsville amphitheater.

Huntsville Police say they have a person leaving the crime scene on surveillance video but have not identified any suspects yet. They say the unit was damaged but no money was taken.