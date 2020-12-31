Stimulus money subject to Alabama state tax, but that could change soon

Alabamians could start receiving their $600 stimulus checks any day now.

But that money is subject to be taxed in Alabama.

We talked to one local state lawmaker who doesn’t think it's fair for you to have to pay tax on stimulus money aimed to help you during this pandemic.

"These funds that our struggling citizens was receiving through the stimulus checks and also our businesses across Alabama that had gotten their PPP loans forgiven, these funds are subject to the Alabama state tax," said State Rep. Andy Whitt.

Whitt says he does not like that his constituents are being taxed on their stimulus money.

"It's not the right thing to do. Our citizens expect more out of us, and quite frankly, they deserve more out of their state," said Whitt.

That’s why he introduced a bill that would exclude money given by the CARES Act from individual taxation. Since then, he has gone back and done more work on the bill.

"We want to make sure we get it right and that everyone that has received these funds and help, the much-needed help, that they're covered under this legislation," said Whitt.

He is not the only representative that supports the bill.

"It's a very popular piece of legislation. I've had many comrades across the state, friends across the aisle, call and want to be part of it, want to support it," said Whitt.

Whitt thinks his bill will be among the first to be considered when the House is back in session.

"So, I think that we'll get it in front of the committees, get it passed out of the house, up to the senate. And I look forward to the governor signing it and become law," said Whitt.

Now, the Alabama House of Representatives will return to session on Feb. 2. But you should receive your second stimulus check before then.