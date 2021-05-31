Still warm and pretty quiet Tuesday

For Tuesday, highs are near average under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Some data sources indicate a few showers and storms developing in our western counties near or just after sunset, lingering into Tuesday night. However, during most of the day it looks mainly dry.

A cold front is slowly tracking toward the Tennessee Valley and storm chances are gradually increasing as the front approaches. Activity should still be scattered Wednesday, then more widespread once the front arrives Thursday. A couple of stronger storms look possible but at this point in time, North Alabama remains just outside of the outlined risk area from the Storm Prediction Center. Temperatures dip into the upper 70s Thursday with lower 80s expected Friday.

As the front hangs out just to our south, storms may stay in play for North Alabama from Friday into the weekend. At this point, isolated to scattered storms are expected with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s lingering into the start of the next work week.