Clear
Still stuck in summer

Make that pumpkin spice latte a cold one, because we've got nothing but 90s for AT LEAST the next week.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

It may not feel much like the first full day of fall, but Tuesday was certainly cooler than what we've got in store by the weekend. 

In the short term, the good news is that temperatures start near 60 Wednesday morning and warm to the lower 90s during the afternoon. Expect a bit of an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon with even the slight chance for a shower or storm. A cold front approaching Thursday keeps the clouds in place, in addition to the slight rain chance. However, that cold front won't make a hill of beans difference in our weather through the weekend.

In fact, highs return to the mid 90s starting Friday and stay there through at least next Tuesday. Temperatures that hot mean our record highs for the end of September and beginning of October are in jeopardy, so we'll be monitoring the heat closely in the coming days.

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
