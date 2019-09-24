Still stuck in summer

It may not feel much like the first full day of fall, but Tuesday was certainly cooler than what we've got in store by the weekend.

In the short term, the good news is that temperatures start near 60 Wednesday morning and warm to the lower 90s during the afternoon. Expect a bit of an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon with even the slight chance for a shower or storm. A cold front approaching Thursday keeps the clouds in place, in addition to the slight rain chance. However, that cold front won't make a hill of beans difference in our weather through the weekend.

In fact, highs return to the mid 90s starting Friday and stay there through at least next Tuesday. Temperatures that hot mean our record highs for the end of September and beginning of October are in jeopardy, so we'll be monitoring the heat closely in the coming days.