Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Still Serving Veterans co-founder dies

Becky Pillsbury had a 13-year battle with cancer.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 4:37 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 4:52 PM
Posted By: Xavier Wherry

One of the co-founders of Still Serving Veterans has died.

Becky Pillsbury, who helped launch Still Serving Veterans in 2006, had a 13-year battle with cancer.

"She was resilient," said Paulette Risher, current president and CEO of Still Serving Verterans.

Risher remembers Pillsbury for her dedication and commitment to serving and honoring veterans.

"She always felt the calling to serve the community," Risher said. "You can see it in her work supporting army families, supporting the Huntsville community and her support to Still Serving Veterans."

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Locust Grove Baptist Church in New Market.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events