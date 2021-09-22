Still Serving Veterans co-founder dies

One of the co-founders of Still Serving Veterans has died.

Becky Pillsbury, who helped launch Still Serving Veterans in 2006, had a 13-year battle with cancer.

"She was resilient," said Paulette Risher, current president and CEO of Still Serving Verterans.

Risher remembers Pillsbury for her dedication and commitment to serving and honoring veterans.

"She always felt the calling to serve the community," Risher said. "You can see it in her work supporting army families, supporting the Huntsville community and her support to Still Serving Veterans."

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Locust Grove Baptist Church in New Market.