Still rainy Tuesday, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel

While rain fades a bit overnight, it returns Tuesday ahead of a cold front.

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 6:47 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We're still dealing with some river flooding is still occurring in a few spots. It won't take much additional rain on saturated ground to renew our flash flooding problems, too. 

For Tuesday, get ready for more scattered showers and a few storms ahead of a cold front passing late Tuesday night. Lingering showers persist into Wednesday morning, but conditions continue to improve through the day as drier and cooler air filters into North Alabama. In fact, this is the cold front we've all been waiting for!

The autumnal equinox is Wednesday so it's very fitting that the coolest temperatures we've seen since mid-May will shortly follow. By Thursday it's nothing but sun with highs in the lower 70s. Lows dip into the upper 40s Friday morning! The fantastic fall weather lasts through the weekend, too.

