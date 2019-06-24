Clear
Still hot with an isolated storm

The storm threat lowers for Tuesday, but the temperatures do not.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 5:38 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Our continued pattern of hot, humid conditions and afternoon thunderstorms doesn't ease much in the coming days. However, the chance for severe weather lower Tuesday. We can still see a couple of strong storms with gusty wind in the future, but there's no widespread, outlined risk for severe weather.

A weak cold front means temperatures ease, but only slightly. For Tuesday, lows start in the lower 60s and afternoon highs reach the upper 80s. Rinse and repeat for Wednesday, although storms are a bit more likely. In fact, there's not one day in the next 7 that's totally void of storm chances. Just in time for the weekend, scattered storms are in the forecast again, as opposed to a handful of storms Thursday and Friday. Throughout the extended period, highs hover around 90 with lows around 70.

