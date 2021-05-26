Still hot Wednesday but thunderstorms make a return

Mostly clear skies through the rest of this morning will allow for a quick climb to near 90° Wednesday. You will also notice humidity is a touch higher today, making for uncomfortable conditions this afternoon with heat index values near the mid-90s. The heat + the added moisture will give North Alabama enough instability for scattered storms this afternoon and into the evening.

Hi-res forecast models continue to show a broken line of storms moving through North Alabama by mid-to-late-afternoon Wednesday. By sunset with the loss of heat and instability, remaining storms should fizzle to just a few lingering showers tonight. Not everyone will see rain, but those that do can expect locally heavy rain and gusty wind within any stronger storms. The primary concern for outdoor plans would be lightning - which also included the Trash Pandas game at Toyota Field tonight. First pitch is at 6:35 PM Wednesday evening vs. the Birmingham Barons.

Thursday is drier and still hot, then some relief from the summer-like weather arrives Friday in the form of a cold front. Clouds are on the increase Thursday night and Friday will bring scattered showers and storms that persist into the night. SPC has placed North Alabama in Marginal Risk for severe storms Friday (1 out of 5). The primary concerned would be damaging straight-line winds but those chances are very low.

Highs will struggle to hit the upper 80s and by Saturday, colder air behind the front keeps temperatures near 80 or cooler. Aside from some cooler air (maybe a touch too cool for a day at the lake) Saturday, the holiday weekend is looking great: dry, sunny, and warm through Memorial Day.