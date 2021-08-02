Still hazy, not as hot

Some data sources are keying in on a spotty shower or two through Tuesday, but generally speaking, mainly quiet weather will continue through the work week. The biggest weather headline is the easing of the heat and humidity, which was noticeable today. It will continue to be the case through the next several days as well, including the start of school on Wednesday. It should be noted that it appears the smoke will thin a bit in the coming days, but a slight reduction in air quality is still possible.

Isolated storm chances are present through the work week, especially in northeast Alabama. Otherwise, it's dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs remaining in the 80s and lows as cool as the low to mid 60s. Even by next week, highs stay close to average and rain chances are on the lower end.