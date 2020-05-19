Still gray with scattered showers Wednesday

The storm system that brought us a cold front Monday will continue to affect our weather for the next few days. We'll see it move out by Friday, but that doesn't mean the rain chances leave with it. However, what it will mean is that temperatures finally return to a more seasonable level - back to the 80s.

Tonight, scattered showers taper after midnight and Wednesday will start partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures drop to the mid 50s before rising a little bit higher Wednesday afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 70s. The day starts mainly dry before showers and an isolated storm or two redevelop during the afternoon and evening. They'll fade after sunset and we'll repeat the whole process again Thursday.

Finally, as previously mentioned, that low pressure system shifts northward out of the area. With a northwest wind shifting more out of the south, temperatures will start to warm Thursday and continue to do so Friday. Instead of wrap around showers Friday, we'll have a an approaching warm front and a weak disturbance heading our way. That will still keep rain chances in play heading into the holiday weekend. Memorial Day doesn't look like a washout. Still, you'll need to keep your phone handy with the StormTracker Weather App on standby in case any storms pop up while you're enjoying the outdoors!