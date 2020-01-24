Still chilly but dry Saturday

That means Saturday is dry, but isolated showers are possible again as early as Sunday afternoon. As far as temperatures go, we'll dip into the mid 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A mix of clouds and sun is expected tomorrow, but highs remain below average - topping out in the mid 40s during the afternoon.

The rain chances Sunday aren't substantial and most of the day will be dry. We keep that chance for a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Just to generalize, next week doesn't feature a big round of rain in the forecast, but we will see showers off and on. Temperatures hold pretty steady with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the 30s.

At this point, the day in question is Friday. Data sources (forecast models) are in little to no agreement about the track or strength or timing of a center of low pressure approaching the southeast. At this point, I've added the chance for a few showers. Keep in mind that if the "wetter" model solution starts to verify, Friday into early Saturday could be windy and basically a washout. We'll be watching and adjusting the forecast in the coming days.