Stevenson woman pleads guilty to 2018 murder

Less than a month before her case was set to head to trial, Brittany Joyce Smith pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in the death of Joshua Todd Smith.

Smith was arrested on January 17, 2018, and was then indicted on the charge on March 16, 2018. The indictment stated she shot and killed Joshua Smith.

During a self-defense trial in January 2020, Smith claimed "she acted in self-defense or the defense of a third person and is immune from criminal prosecution."

That third person was her brother, Christopher Kenneth McCallie. He was initially charged with murder, but later indicted on the charges of False Reporting to Law Enforcement Authorities and Tampering with Physical Evidence. The indictment claimed he "wiped down the gun used to kill Joshua Todd Smith." He's scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial docket hearing on February 3, 2021.

In a ruling issued on February 3, 2020, Judge Jenifer C. Holt said that Smith "did not credibly demonstrate that she reasonably believed it was necessary for her to use deadly force in this situation."

According to the sentencing order, Smith was sentenced to 20 years that will be served in a split sentence. She was ordered to serve 36 months in the Alabama Department of Corrections, followed by a probation period of five years.

The order also states that her sentence will run concurrently with the any sentence handed down in her arson case. Smith was charged with Second-Degree Arson in September 2020.