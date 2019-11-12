Stevenson firefighters fight early Tuesday fire in the cold

An abandoned home in Stevenson burned for hours in the bitter cold on Tuesday.

"It was bare nothing almost when the engine company arrived," said Capt. Luke Ballard of the Stevenson Police Department.

He said firefighters likely didn't get to the burning house on County Road 91, until an hour after it started. They had one mission when they got there.

"They just took care of the hot spots so it wouldn't progress any farther up the mountain," said Ballard.

Firefighters faced below freezing temperatures as they went to work. Ballard says the trucks have chains to help them battle icy roads, but it can slow them down.

"You can only meet the speed to your conditions,"said Ballard.

But fighting fires in the bitter cold, does have its upside...like staying warm.

"Our bunker gear is to protect us from the heat, it also holds heat in," said Ballard.

He also says the trucks carry so much water it would take a major freeze for their hoses to ice. They keep those trucks inside to protect them from the elements. Ballard says as temperatures drop, their calls typically go up.

"Hopefully not....But its subject to change if people don't take precautions we will have a busy winter season at the fire service," said Ballard.

Investigators don't know the cause of the fire, but they say no one had been living in the house for some time.