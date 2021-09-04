Stevenson Police Officer recalls catching two men after week-long manhunt

A Jackson County community, no longer on edge, after an almost week-long manhunt is now over.

Jimmy Early and Adam Ruiz were both wanted out of Walker County, Alabama.

The two led several law enforcement agencies on a dangerous car chase Sunday afternoon.

This is just a part of it that, a viewer sent us.

Sheriff deputies say they were driving faster than 100 miles per hour.

WAAY-31 spoke with the Stevenson police officer who caught them Friday.

At the Jackson County Boat Dock, in the brush is where Ruiz and Early were hiding out for almost a week.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Stevenson Police told us if it weren't for the help of the community giving tips and sightings, they wouldn't have found them so quickly.

"Without the public, it makes our jobs a lot harder. The public is what caught him," said Sergeant James "Luke" Ballard.

On Friday, Sergeant Luke Ballard with Stevenson police captured Adam Ruiz and James Early in the river.

But the search began Sunday, with a high-speed multi-county chase.

Early and Ruiz were driving faster than 100 miles per hour, even running drivers off the road.

They drove all the way to Stevenson, where they ditched the truck and ran into the woods near a boat dock.

Early and Ruiz would stay in those woods for nearly a week.

"We kept the ground so hot and after nighttime hit, if it moved, we wanted to know why it was moving," said Sgt. Ballard.

Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Stevenson police used helicopters, search beagles and even asked the public for help.

Every day they would get phone calls of possible sightings, all within a two mile radius.

Then, Friday, everyone was checking out a sighting near the highway again, and Ballard saw them.

"I seen a log floating, that had hands on it and I'm like, that's some weird looking turtles," he said.

It was indeed them.

Now, Ruiz and Early are off the streets and the town of Stevenson can have their peace of mind.

"I just got a sigh of relief because now, the elderly, the young, you can go to the store now and not have to worry about being robbed," said Sgt. Ballard.

Ballard says none of this would have been possible without every agency involved, but really, he believes it was the residents who came to save the day.

"This day and age, with all the bad, there is still good to come out of it and this is a prime example of the good that can come of teamwork between community and teamwork between agencies," he said.

Both Ruiz and Early are in the Jackson County Jail, behind bars and both awaiting extradition to Walker county.

Stevenson Police told us Early is going to be facing several more charges out of Stevenson due to his activity while in the area.

In Jackson county, both Ruiz and Early are facing burglary charges with their bonds set at $100,000 each.

In Walker County, Ruiz is facing domestic violence in the first degree, attempted murder and kidnapping.