Steve Harvey asks Huntsville couple with viral love for advice

A Huntsville couple who proved you can find love at any age will dole out advice to couples on today’s episode of “Steve.”

Murphy and Lucinda Wilson became internet sensations after their engagement photos went viral, capturing hearts across the country.



Murphy and Lucinda Wilson’s engagement photo. (Photo courtesy of Gianna Snell Photography) Murphy and Lucinda Wilson’s engagement photo. (Photo courtesy of Gianna Snell Photography)

At 2 p.m. today on WAAY 31, the now-married couple will appear on “Steve,” Steve Harvey’s talk show. They are set to talk about falling in love at an age most people wouldn’t expect to.

