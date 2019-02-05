A Huntsville couple who proved you can find love at any age will dole out advice to couples on today’s episode of “Steve.”
Murphy and Lucinda Wilson became internet sensations after their engagement photos went viral, capturing hearts across the country.
Murphy and Lucinda Wilson’s engagement photo. (Photo courtesy of Gianna Snell Photography)
At 2 p.m. today on WAAY 31, the now-married couple will appear on “Steve,” Steve Harvey’s talk show. They are set to talk about falling in love at an age most people wouldn’t expect to.
Watch a preview below:
Related Content
- Steve Harvey asks Huntsville couple with viral love for advice
- Harvey Weinstein is arrested on rape charges
- Alabama AG Steve Marshall asks FEC to investigate Senate race tactics
- Huntsville police ask for help finding missing woman
- Huntsville asks neighbors for input on possible Madison Heights sidewalk
- Huntsville City Planner hosts "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit
- Huntsville students' assignment asks about Ku Klux Klan, shocks parent
- Opioid addiction the focus of Huntsville visit by Attorney General Steve Marshall
- A doctor's advice on dealing with the flu
- Trump considers pardon for Ali, wants athletes' advice
Scroll for more content...