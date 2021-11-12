Clear
Steve Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoena

The Justice Department said Friday that Bannon was indicted for refusing to appear for a deposition and for refusing to provide documents

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 3:14 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MARKS, Miss. (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department said Friday that Bannon was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

It wasn’t immediately clear when he would be due in court.

