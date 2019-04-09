Step-father of student that brought gun to Blossomwood Elementary sentenced to 26 months

Letroy Cole Jr., 41, was sentenced on Monday to 26 months in prison and three years of supervised release after being arrested in September of 2018 on the federal charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Cole is the step-father of the second-grade Blossomwood Elementary student who was accidentally shot in the hand after bringing a gun to school to show to a friend. He pleaded guilty in November.

Authorities discovered that the Kel Tec model P-32 .32-caliber semi-automatic pistol was stolen after running a check on it that said it had been reported as theft on March 22, 2017 during a B&E Auto criminal case in Huntsville. Cole's criminal background revealed four prior felony convictions.

“Felons in unlawful possession of firearms are not only a threat to all of us when those weapons are illegally in their hands, but made worse when those weapons get into the hands of children,” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town said. “A child was shot and injured with the handgun that Cole illegally possessed. This situation could have been much worse. We are thankful for the efforts of the Madison County District Attorney, Huntsville Police Department, and the ATF in once again assuring the public with this federal prosecution that illegal gun crimes are taken seriously.”