Step-father of student that brought gun to Blossomwood Elementary pleaded guilty to federal gun charge

Letroy Cole Jr. pleaded guilty after being arrested on the federal charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is the step-father of the second-grade Blossomwood Elementary student who was accidentally shot in the hand after bringing Cole's gun to school to show to a friend.
Cole said he found the gun behind his apartment approximately a year and a half ago and that he knew, as a convicted felon, he was not supposed to have it. Authorities discovered that the hand gun was stolen after running a check on it that said it had been reported as theft on March 22, 2017 during a B&E Auto criminal case in Huntsville. His criminal background revealed four prior felony convictions.
