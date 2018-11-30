Clear
Step-father of student that brought gun to Blossomwood Elementary pleaded guilty to federal gun charge

The student brought a gun to school that accidentally discharged and shot another student in the hand.

Letroy Cole Jr. pleaded guilty after being arrested on the federal charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is the step-father of the second-grade Blossomwood Elementary student who was accidentally shot in the hand after bringing Cole's gun to school to show to a friend.

Cole said he found the gun behind his apartment approximately a year and a half ago and that he knew, as a convicted felon, he was not supposed to have it. Authorities discovered that the hand gun was stolen after running a check on it that said it had been reported as theft on March 22, 2017 during a B&E Auto criminal case in Huntsville. His criminal background revealed four prior felony convictions.

