Stellar weather Saturday

Temperatures are still a bit below average, so you'll get to enjoy that chill in the air again Saturday morning. It stays clear tonight and lows dip to the mid 40s by Saturday morning. During the afternoon, highs warm to the lower 70s under another mostly sunny sky.

We've been watching Sunday pretty closely for the chance for rain. There's a weak front passing through, but the drier air and high pressure looks like it will fend off most of the moisture with the front. A sprinkle isn't impossible. Otherwise, we'll be partly cloudy and highs make it to the lower 70s again.

Next week, the only discernable difference in the weather will be a gradual warm up. By the middle of the week, high temperatures should be close to the 80 degree mark. Some data sources are indicating a chance for rain by the weekend, but there's not enough agreement amongst data sources to put it into the forecast just yet.